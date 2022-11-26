The Newcastle Knights are reportedly still making moves in the player market – but not for the fullback they desperately need to facilitate Kalyn Ponga's return to the halves.

Reports are circulating that the club is lining up another player swap deal similar to the one that saw David Klemmer depart the Hunter and Jackson Hastings arrive.

The Knights are reportedly on the verge of securing the services of damaging Gold Coast Titans winger Greg Marzhew, in exchange for Knights dummy-half Chris Randall – although the details are yet to be confirmed.

Greg Marzhew for Chris Randall https://t.co/P0MSA00fib — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) November 25, 2022

The move seems somewhat strange, given the Titans have just welcomed Sydney Roosters dummy-half Sam Verrills and have also extended utility Erin Clark until the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the status of Aaron Booth is unconfirmed after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Newcastle have Jayden Brailey as their lead No.9, but the reported move raises questions over their depth in the dummy-half role. The club have retained the services of Kurt Mann but are otherwise bereft of a hooking option with NRL experience.

Meanwhile, Marzhew, who developed a fearsome reputation during his development but has struggled for opportunity until recently, is expected to fill one of the new vacancies on the Knights' edge following the departure of Edrick Lee.

Both players are similarly experienced, with Marzhew playing 25 games across two seasons at the Gold Coast, while Randall has played 29 games in three seasons for the Knights, with 17 of those coming in 2022 during Brailey's prolonged absence.

More details are expected in the coming days. Marzhew's management have offered no comment on the reported deal when contacted by Zero Tackle.