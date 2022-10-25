The Newcastle Knights are ramping up their pursuit of Manly Sea Eagles outside back and 2021 NRL top point-scorer Reuben Garrick, reportedly pushing the northern beaches club to grant the player an early release.

The Knights' impatience is surprising given Garrick has one more year left on his deal on the northern beaches, which means he is able to talk to clubs from November 1 this year – less than a week away.

While the Knights have long retained an interest in Garrick's services, the Daily Telegraph reports that interest is likely to wane if they can't bring him further up the M1 for next season and have upped their efforts in that respect.

The move is seen as a vital step to taking the club's marquee man Kalyn Ponga back into the halves – something that's seen as impossible if the club can't find an adequate replacement for the No.1 role.

Garrick has a wealth of experience and capability in the position, having filled in the role this year while mercurial teammate Tom Trbojevic has been injured.

The pursuit also comes amid the current instability at Manly and following confirmation from Trbojevic that he'll be ready to play come Round 1 of the 2023 season.

It's unknown if Trbojevic's recovery plus a number of emerging contenders for the fullback role would affect Garrick's thoughts on a move away from Brookvale. The club is yet to offer an extension for the talented 25-year-old, though they have recently prolonged the contracts of Jason Saab and Haumole Olakau'atu.