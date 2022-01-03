The Newcastle Knights are said to be on the verge of offering Kalyn Ponga's father a paid position at the club in a move that could see the 23-year-old scrap plans to trade the Hunter region for Redcliffe.

In a Monday morning report from The Daily Telegraph, a plan to offer Andre Ponga a consultancy role with the Knights' NRLW side is said to have been raised - a move that has the potential to produce a domino effect.

If successful, the ability to have both father and son on the books at McDonald Jones Stadium could spell the death knell for The Dolphins' $1.4 million offer to lure the Origin representative back to the Sunshine State.

However, as Newcastle are said to still be in conversations with the competition's salary cap comptroller, the ability to bolster their stocks is still at an ambiguous point.

Although a decision from NRL headquarters has not yet been made, Knights' CEO Phil Gardner explained that there were no links between their individual conversations with members of the Ponga family.

“The pennies we are talking about won’t make any difference. We’re talking about the second-highest-paid player in the game. And we’re talking about something that might happen for $1.50. I think it’s meaningless in what decisions they [the NRL] will make,” Gardner said.

When quizzed as to whether the decision to offer Andre Ponga a wage was simply a strategy to see his son stay a Knight, Gardiner expressed this line of reporting had the potential to cause pain.

“For anyone to make those sorts of comments would be pretty stupid. They’d be pretty dumb comments for someone to make," he expressed bluntly.

The Knights' chief then delineated exactly how the club had come to the decision to extend an official role to the Kiwi-born father of two.

“What we are looking at … he [Andre Ponga] wants to do something long-term but that’s up to the salary cap auditor. So what will happen, if we prove where we sit and can get a team running, he might be offered a position," Gardiner continued.

“If he is [to be employed], then it goes to the salary cap auditor and the salary cap auditor would decide whether it would be in or out of the cap. That’s the way it works.

Gardiner then offered a warning to any pundits that are willing to question his club's tactics.

“Because of his son, Andre becomes a conflict for us so it has to be approved by the salary cap auditor. That is why it is 100 per cent above board and right. We are doing everything right and any assumption or comment to the negative, I would sue their arse off," he said.

While Newcastle's decision to employ Andre Ponga may seem peculiar to some punters, the decision was made as he has already been working with the women's branch of the club in a compassionate role.

“Out of the goodness of his heart, Andre has come along and helped,” Gardner revealed.

“He had some girls stay at his own home. He has been talking to parents. We are trying to provide them with welfare and support. Andre’s position isn’t a paid position – he has done it all for love.

“He (Andre) has provided welfare and support, not coaching. We have had some huge welfare challenges. He understands the game and understands the role of a parent in rugby league. He has been fantastic for us.

“Currently he (Andre) has no contract and isn’t employed by the club at all. He is helping with the Polynesian girls.”

While it is not yet known whether Kalyn will depart Newcastle before, or after, the completion of his contract, if the status quo is upheld, the Western Australian-born back will remain in red and blue until the cessation of the 2024 season.