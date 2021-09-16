The Newcastle Knights are set to lock down impressive winger Enari Tuala on a new contract.

Fresh off an elimination final hat-trick against the Parramatta Eels - a game Newcastle would ultimately lose to end their season - the club are reportedly deep in discussions with Tuala, according to a Newcastle Herald report.

The Knights recently confirmed four players would be exiting the club at the end of the year in Connor Watson, Blake Green, Josh King and Gehamat Shibasaki, leaving plenty of speculation surrounding the fate of Tuala and other off-contract players.

They include Phoenix Crossland, Tex Hoy, Jack Johns, Edrick Lee, Tuala himself and development players Jacob Kiraz and Chris Randall, who is expected to confirm a top 30 deal with the club in the coming days.

Tuala was the only member of the Knights' finals squad still off-contract however, and while it's unclear how long he will re-sign for, he has been a crucial cog in the Knights' machine this year, particularly since his move to the wing in Round 20. He spent the first 19 rounds in the centres.

His move to the wing has brought plenty of positives though, with 11 tries in 7 games since his shift to the other side of the park. He also ran for more than 100 metres in all but one of those games, setting a new high against the Eels with 159.

While he may have to compete for his spot again next year against the likes of Dominic Young and Edrick Lee should he be re-signed, Tuala is now firmly established in the Knights starting 13.

Coach Adam O'Brien was glowing in his assessment of Tuala.

"Enari didn't miss a game for us, was really consistent and at the back end of the season, he showed us just how good a finisher he is after we pushed him out to the wing," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.

"He showed great athleticism for some of those tries and from my point of view, he is a pleasure to coach. I certainly don't lie awake at night wondering what Enari is going to bring to the table each week."