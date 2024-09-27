The Newcastle Knights have sensationally confirmed Kalyn Ponga will now be available for selection in Australia's Pacific Championships squad.

The Knights earlier this week confirmed Ponga had withdrawn from contention to be selected, instead focusing on the pre-season with his club from the start of November.

Players who participate in the international matches will be unlikely to return to training prior to Christmas.

In what was a dramatic roller-coaster since, the NRL and RLPA have both weighed in on Ponga's availability, with some suggestions he would be forced to play if fit.

Now the Knights, apparently facing sanctions if Ponga's availability wasn't overturned, have released a new statement to confirm he will be available, pending fitness and injuries.

"The Newcastle Knights would like to respond to recent communications regarding Captain Kalyn Ponga eligibility for international selection for the Australian Kangaroos, specifically the Pacific Championships in October 2024," the club said.

"The Newcastle Knights and Club Captain Kalyn Ponga understands his responsibilities under his NRL playing contract, NRL rules and the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

"Both parties commit to fulfilling all obligations, including availability to play representative football, subject to the standard health, fitness, and mental readiness."

Ponga, who made the finals with the Knights on the final day of the season, was a major part of the reason the men from the Hunter made the top eight, and his form didn't go unnoticed for coach Mal Meninga, who wants to consider him for selection ahead of matches against New Zealand and Tonga.

The fullback missed more time this year with injury, and has also struggled with concussion throughout his career.