Speculation is flowing that Newcastle Knights second rower Brodie Jones is being hunted by rival clubs.

Jones, who is in the middle of a breakout season, has been something of a revelation on the edge for the Knights. Understandably, the club are very keen to lock him up long-term.

While it’s unclear whether a contract has been tabled to Jones as yet, who is off-contract at the end of the year, The Mole has reported Jones is a high priority for the Knights.

The second rower, who played in the centres during Round 15 after the late withdrawals of both Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best, has been showered in praise by his coach.

Playing off the bench for Newcastle during the first 12 rounds (apart from Round 4, which he missed through injury), Jones has been elevated to the starting 13 in the past three weeks.

Two of those matches came with more than 70-minute performances in the back row, adding a combined total of three offloads, 139 metres and 72 tackles. The other came in Newcastle’s last-start win over the Warriors when he played in the centres, with Jones scoring a try, adding a line break and going past 107 metres.

Jones displaying his versatility will only be more fuel for the club to want to lock him up long-term, and it’s no surprise other clubs would be keen on the 23-year-old who played his junior footy for the Cessnock Goannas.