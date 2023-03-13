While the NRL has an interest in expanding the competition, Knights premiership winner Matthew Johns has discussed where he believes the next expansion side should be based.

As the Dolphins look to win three in a row this week, ARLC CEO Peter V'landys has confirmed that the NRL is looking to expand the competition to 20 teams.

Whilst it may take a while for three new expansion teams to join the NRL, Johns is adamant that the next team to join should be from the Pasifika.

"20 at the moment is too much, when we do expand, in my opinion, the first side that should come in is Pasifika," Johns said on SEN 1170 The Round Up.

"I think in a shorter period of time if you have a side representing Pasifika, you look at where the games gone, the amount of Pacific Island players in the competition, the impact they're having, I think Pasifika is a must."

"I know the Australian Government, Anthony Albanese is desperate for Peter V'landys to bring in a Pasifika side, so they have a presence in the pacific… it's around the presence of China in that region"

In the same segment, Johns also believed that Perth and Papua New Guinea could also be chosen as the landing spot for the 18th team.

Concerned about the depth of the current playing pool, Johns can't see the NRL expanding to 20 teams for another decade.

"I think 20 (teams) is too much at the moment, maybe a decade down the line we'll get there."