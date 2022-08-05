Newcastle forward David Klemmer has been handed a suspended fine by the Knights for his involvement in an on-field altercation with club trainer Hayden Knowles during last Sunday's match against Canterbury.

Klemmer was handed a show-cause notice by the club following the disciplinary matter, with the 28-year-old stood down and unavailable to line up against the Wests Tigers for this weekend's action.

Following an investigation into the matter, the Knights and Klemmer have reached a conclusion, with the Newcastle forward handed a suspended fine by the club, with the fee undisclosed.

Klemmer has also accepted responsibility for "failing to follow direction", and resumed training with his teammates on Friday.

"The nib Newcastle Knights have today resolved disciplinary matters involving David Klemmer stemming from Sunday’s match against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs," a club statement reads.

"The Newcastle Knights take all Human Resources matters very seriously, and all such matters will be treated in an identical manner.

"The club has instigated a new procedure to ensure due process and procedural fairness is consistently applied, including mediation by the Director of Football prior to escalation of any matters to the Group Chief Executive Officer or Human Resources in future."

Klemmer is likely to make his return to the field next Saturday when the Knights travel to Suncorp Stadium to face Brisbane.