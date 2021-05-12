NRL Elimination Final - Rabbitohs v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Kalyn Ponga of the Knight looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at ANZ Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga and Cronulla half Shaun Johnson have been ruled of this weekend’s Magic Round fixtures.

Ponga is set to miss multiple weeks with an abductor injury, with Tex Hoy named in his place to face Wests.

Johnson is understood to be sidelined with a minor hamstring injury that was sustained at training earlier this week.

The veteran playmaker will subsequently miss the trip to Queensland to face the Rabbitohs and is likely to miss one to two weeks through the setback.

The injury will further sour Johnson’s preparations as he was due to play his 200th NRL game.

Matt Moylan will come into the Sharks’ starting side as Johnson joins an extensive injury list at Cronulla.