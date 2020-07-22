Newcastle Knights forward Jacob Saifiti has signed on for another two seasons.

The deal will tie the 24-year old to the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Saifiti said he had no intention of moving clubs, declaring Newcastle is his home.

“I made it clear to my manager from the start that I didn’t want to leave and that Newcastle is home to me. It’s where I want to spend the rest of my career,” Saifiti told the club website.

“I want to make our coach Adam O’Brien proud. He’s put a lot of faith in me and given me confidence to play consistent football this year.

“I have stability for me and my partner, I’m only an hour away from home and in the end, it was an easy decision.”

Knights coach Adam O’Brien added:“What he’s done on the field has been outstanding and his best footy is still in front of him.

“He debuted young and has been through some tough years. A lot of people forget that he’s only in his early 20s.

“In a perfect world, you’d like to keep this entire roster together but keeping Jacob and Daniel together long-term was of high importance to me. Not only because of the bond they share as brothers but the bond they both have with the group.

“Jacob could’ve easily got more money elsewhere, but he’s remained loyal to his teammates and Club. With traits like that, he’s someone who will feel the rewards of his loyalty down the road.”

The front-rower made his NRL debut in 2016 and has played 64 games for the club.