The Newcastle Knights have confirmed their Top 30 roster for this season, which includes the arrivals of five players and the departures of nine players from last season.
Jed Cartwright, Jack Cogger and Tom Jenkins arrive from rival NRL clubs, while Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors) and Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) will get their first taste of NRL football, having signed from the Super League.
At the time of publication, the club has two free spots available on their Top 30 roster and will likely go to two of their supplementary players or be left free for the prospect of a mid-season signing.
The confirmation of the squad also sees the Knights promote Riley Jones to the Top 30 roster. Hailing from Gosford, the 22-year-old hooker only managed one game last season against the Dragons in Round 27 and will be a backup to Jayden Brailey and Phoenix Crossland.
Newcastle Knights Full Squad
David Armstrong, Bradman Best, Jayden Brailey, Paul Bryan, Jed Cartwright, Jack Cogger, Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Adam Elliott, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jack Hetherington Thomas Jenkins, Brodie Jones, Riley Jones, Dylan Lucas, Krystian Mapapalangi, Myles Martin, Greg Marzhew, Kai Pearce-Paul, Kalyn Ponga, Will Pryce, Daniel Saifiti, Jacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson, Enari Tuala
KNIGHTS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS
|2024 GAINS
Jed Cartwright (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2025), Jack Cogger (Penrith Panthers, 2026), Tom Jenkins (Penrith Panthers, 2025), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors, 2025), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants, 2025)
|2024 LOSSES
Fa'amanu Brown (Hull FC), Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves), Bailey Hodgson (Manly Sea Eagles), Oryn Keeley (The Dolphins), Kurt Mann (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos), Simi Sasagi (Canberra Raiders), Dominic Young (Sydney Roosters), Ryan Rivett (Toulouse Olympique)
|RE-SIGNED
Phoenix Crossland (2026), Tyson Frizell (2026), Dylan Lucas (2025), Greg Marzhew (2026), Enari Tuala (2024)
|OFF CONTRACT 2024
David Armstrong, Bradman Best, Thomas Cant, Mat Croker, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Zach Herring, Brodie Jones, Krystian Mapapalangi, Myles Martin, Ryan Rivett, Enari Tuala, Toni Tupouniua
Best 17 and full squad
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Greg Marzhew
3. Thomas Jenkins
4. Bradman Best
5. Dane Gagai
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Jacob Saifiti
11. Tyson Frizell
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Jed Cartwright
16. Leo Thompson
17. Jack Hetherington
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Tyson Gamble
20. Paul Bryan
21. Will Pryce
22. Mat Croker
23. Enari Tuala
24. Krystian Mapapalangi
25. Myles Martin
26. Riley Jones
27. David Armstrong
28. Brodie Jones
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
Roster spots open: 2
2024 Development List
1. Fletcher Sharpe
2. Sebastian Su'a
3. Thomas Cant
4. Zach Herring
5. Fletcher Myers