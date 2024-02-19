The Newcastle Knights have confirmed their Top 30 roster for this season, which includes the arrivals of five players and the departures of nine players from last season.

Jed Cartwright, Jack Cogger and Tom Jenkins arrive from rival NRL clubs, while Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors) and Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants) will get their first taste of NRL football, having signed from the Super League.

At the time of publication, the club has two free spots available on their Top 30 roster and will likely go to two of their supplementary players or be left free for the prospect of a mid-season signing.

The confirmation of the squad also sees the Knights promote Riley Jones to the Top 30 roster. Hailing from Gosford, the 22-year-old hooker only managed one game last season against the Dragons in Round 27 and will be a backup to Jayden Brailey and Phoenix Crossland.

Newcastle Knights Full Squad

KNIGHTS 2024 PLAYER MOVEMENTS

Best 17 and full squad

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Greg Marzhew

3. Thomas Jenkins

4. Bradman Best

5. Dane Gagai

6. Jack Cogger

7. Jackson Hastings

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Jacob Saifiti

11. Tyson Frizell

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

13. Adam Elliott

14. Phoenix Crossland

15. Jed Cartwright

16. Leo Thompson

17. Jack Hetherington

18. Dylan Lucas

19. Tyson Gamble

20. Paul Bryan

21. Will Pryce

22. Mat Croker

23. Enari Tuala

24. Krystian Mapapalangi

25. Myles Martin

26. Riley Jones

27. David Armstrong

28. Brodie Jones

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Roster spots open: 2

2024 Development List

1. Fletcher Sharpe

2. Sebastian Su'a

3. Thomas Cant

4. Zach Herring

5. Fletcher Myers