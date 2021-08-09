South Sydney Rabbitohs and Queensland Maroons outside back Dane Gagai has officially put pen to paper with the Newcastle Knights.

The deal will run for three years and could well be the last in what has turned into an illustrious career for Gagai.

The 30-year-old will be located in the Hunter for at least three years, his deal set to expire at the end of the 2024 season when Gagai will be 33 years of age.

Gagai spent six years at the Knights in the prime of his career, moving to the club from the Brisbane Broncos in 2012, and leaving at the end of 2017, having played 128 games for the Knights.

He has then gone on to have a successful stint at the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the course of four seasons, scoring 33 tries in 85 games. It means he has played well over 200 NRL games, to go with 19 appearances for the Maroons, where he has been one of the most consistent representative outside backs. The Mackay-born Queenslanders has also played seven games for Australia.

Gagai will likely slot straight into the centres at the Knights, forming a deadly combination with Bradman Best who will line up at centre on the other side of the park. It leaves the role of the recently re-signed Kurt Mann up in the air however, given he has spent plenty of time in the three-quarter line since the arrival of Jake Clifford mid-season.

General Manager of football Danny Buderus said Gagai will be a tremendous asset for the club.

“We couldn’t be happier to secure Dane’s signature,” Buderus said.

“Having played with Dane, I know exactly what he’s going to bring to the group. His representative experience and talent are close to unmatched in his position.

“He’s full of quality both as a person and as a player.

“I know he will positively impact the entire group, with his personality and knowledge helping to develop young players into senior leaders.”