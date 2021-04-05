The Newcastle Knights will be scrambling to field a team this week after confirming a number of injuries from the weekend.

Mitchell Pearce, Tex Hoy and Kurt Mann are all casualties of the loss against the Dragons in Round 4.

Pearce has sustained a ruptured pectoral which will require surgery and is facing 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.

Fill-in fullback Hoy suffered a hamstring strain and is likely to be sidelined between two to four weeks.

While Mann left the field early in the second half for a HIA assessment and has since failed which will see him miss the Knights next match.

Young centre Dominic Young is another loss from the weekend after suffering a knee injury in the first half of the Knights NSW Cup match.

He’s awaiting further opinion specialists before knowing when his return to play will be.

The Knights Round 5 match is against the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday afternoon.