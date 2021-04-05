NRL Rd 3 - Knights v Wests Tigers
NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 28: Michell Pearce with his team during the round three NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 28, 2021, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

The Newcastle Knights will be scrambling to field a team this week after confirming a number of injuries from the weekend.

Mitchell Pearce, Tex Hoy and Kurt Mann are all casualties of the loss against the Dragons in Round 4.

Pearce has sustained a ruptured pectoral which will require surgery and is facing 10-12 weeks on the sidelines.

Fill-in fullback Hoy suffered a hamstring strain and is likely to be sidelined between two to four weeks.

While Mann left the field early in the second half for a HIA assessment and has since failed which will see him miss the Knights next match.

Young centre Dominic Young is another loss from the weekend after suffering a knee injury in the first half of the Knights NSW Cup match.

He’s awaiting further opinion specialists before knowing when his return to play will be.

The Knights Round 5 match is against the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday afternoon.