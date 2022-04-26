The Newcastle Knights have confirmed star recruit Dane Gagai has suffered a fractured cheek and will miss up to four weeks, while Hymel Hunt's return from injury has also been cut short.

Gagai managed to play out the 80 minutes during the loss on Sunday to the Parramatta Eels, however, Knights head of medical Craig Catterick told club media that a fracture was shown once he was sent for scans following the game.

"He (Gagai) got a clip on the cheek and he has a little fracture out of that hit that he had," Catterick said

"He'll be seen by a facial guy at the end of this week and will probably be out for about three or four weeks."

Gagai was able to play on through the game with the injury, before x-rays after the game confirmed a fracture.

"It was just a little knock, he didn't feel too much about it. In regards to concussion and all that, he was fine, it was just a soreness on his cheek," Catterick added on Gagai.

"When he came in, that soreness had a bit of swelling and they assessed him with the x-rays showing a little crack."

The Knights have also confirmed Hymel Hunt has suffered a fractured cheekbone, which he picked up during his return through the NSW Cup from an earlier injury which had cost him the start of the season.

Catterick said the injury to Hunt was more significant, with the outside back likely to miss up to six weeks.

"He has more of a significant injury. He got a really good hit across the head and has a couple of bones on the left side of his facre that are fractured," Catterick said.

"He is seeing a surgeon on Friday and will have surgery next week. He has a depressed fracture of the cheekbone and will be looking at about six weeks out."

Catterick also confirmed Jirah Momoisea and Lachlan Fitzgibbon will be back in the coming weeks, with Mat Croker and Dominic Young both targeting Round 10 returns.