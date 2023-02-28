Big-name Newcastle Knights' recruit Greg Marzhew has simply been overlooked for Round 1, with the club confirming he has no injury issues to worry about.

Marzhew, who is a tackle-breaking machine, although has at times struggled in defence, was tipped to be named on one wing, with Dominic Young on the other.

That wasn't the way Adam O'Brien named his team yesterday though, instead selecting Hymel Hunt on the wing, with Enari Tuala in the centres where he replaces the injured Dane Gagai.

Zero Tackle made enquiries with the Knights on Tuesday afternoon regarding the fitness of Marzhew, and received a response confirming the powerhouse winger is not facing any injury issues.

Marzhew was one of the most surprising names not present when teams were confirmed for Round 1 at 4pm yesterday afternoon, with the men from the Hunter set to open what is expected to be a difficult season on the road in Wellington against the New Zealand Warriors this Friday evening.

The winger made the move to the Hunter during the off-season as part of a surprise player swap with Chris Randall, who joined the Gold Coast Titans where he will serve as the back-up dummy half to another recruit in Sam Verrills, who moved from the Sydney Roosters.

RELATED: Team list talking points - Round 1

The 25-year-old, who was born in Auckland, played 24 games for the Titans since his 2021 debut, having had to bide his time in lower levels of the game.

A former NSW Cup team of the year player in 2019, Marzhew went back to the Gold Coast from Wentworthville in 2020, where he was again forced to bide his time in the QLD Cup before finally debuting in Round 15 of the 2021 season.

Scoring two tries on debut, Marzhew quickly became one of the Titans' most dangerous players, scoring 15 tries in his 24 games, but with the club having an abundance of outside backs and no back-up hooker, the player swap made sense for Justin Holbrook's side, who also suffered a woeful 2022 season.

The Titans unearthed Jojo Fifita last year, who will start on one win in Round 1, while rookie Alofiana Khan-Pereira will play on the other side of the park, with new recruit Aaron Schoupp lining up in the centres alongside the versatile Phillip Sami.

Both Patrick Herbert and Brian Kelly are unavailable for the club to start the season, with the Titans to play the Wests Tigers in their Round 1 clash on Sunday evening.

Marzhew has signed a three-year deal with the Knights, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.