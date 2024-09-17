The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the departures of six players during their club awards night on Tuesday evening after being eliminated from the 2024 NRL Finals last weekend by the North Queensland Cowboys.
While it was already confirmed that David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards) and Myles Martin (Canberra Raiders) would be departing the team at the end of the season, the Knights have now revealed that four others will be joining them.
The list of players farewelled includes Daniel Saifiti, Enari Tuala, Krystian Mapapalangi and Tom Jenkins.
While all four have yet to sign elsewhere, Saifiti has been linked with a move to The Dolphins, which would see him play under new NRL head coach Kristian Woolf, whilst Tuala has been linked with a move to Belmore under Cameron Ciraldo.
The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of James Schiller (Canberra Raiders) and Matt Arthur (Parramatta Eels) next season.
It also means the duo of Mat Croker and Brodie Jones have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has eight vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.
Knights Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Greg Marzhew
3. Bradman Best
4. Dane Gagai
5. Fletcher Sharpe
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Phoenix Crossland
8. Leo Thompson
9. Jayden Brailey
10. Jacob Saifiti
11. Dylan Lucas
12. Kai Pearce-Paul
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange
14. Matt Arthur
15. Jack Hetherington
16. Paul Bryan
17. Will Pryce
Rest of squad
18. Riley Jones
19. Jack Cogger
20. Jackson Hastings
21. Sebastian Su'a
22. James Schiller
23. No player signed.
24. No player signed.
25. No player signed
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.