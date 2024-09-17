The Newcastle Knights have confirmed the departures of six players during their club awards night on Tuesday evening after being eliminated from the 2024 NRL Finals last weekend by the North Queensland Cowboys.

While it was already confirmed that David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards) and Myles Martin (Canberra Raiders) would be departing the team at the end of the season, the Knights have now revealed that four others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Daniel Saifiti, Enari Tuala, Krystian Mapapalangi and Tom Jenkins.

While all four have yet to sign elsewhere, Saifiti has been linked with a move to The Dolphins, which would see him play under new NRL head coach Kristian Woolf, whilst Tuala has been linked with a move to Belmore under Cameron Ciraldo.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of James Schiller (Canberra Raiders) and Matt Arthur (Parramatta Eels) next season.

It also means the duo of Mat Croker and Brodie Jones have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has eight vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Knights Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Greg Marzhew

3. Bradman Best

4. Dane Gagai

5. Fletcher Sharpe

6. Tyson Gamble

7. Phoenix Crossland

8. Leo Thompson

9. Jayden Brailey

10. Jacob Saifiti

11. Dylan Lucas

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

13. Adam Elliott

Interchange

14. Matt Arthur

15. Jack Hetherington

16. Paul Bryan

17. Will Pryce

Rest of squad

18. Riley Jones

19. Jack Cogger

20. Jackson Hastings

21. Sebastian Su'a

22. James Schiller

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.