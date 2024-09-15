Outside back Enari Tuala is being linked with a move to another NRL team as he looks set to depart the Newcastle Knights.

A Junior Kangaroos representative, the centre is one of four players off-contract at the end of 2024 at the Knights, alongside forwards Mat Croker and Brodie Jones and fellow outside back Krystian Mapapalangi.

Signing with the Knights in 2020 after a three-season stint with the North Queensland Cowboys, the centre has played in 105 first-grade matches to date and even featured in the Prime Minister's XIII team in 2018.

According to News Corp, Tuala is being linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs and is edging toward a potential move to Belmore.

Uncontracted for the 2025 NRL season, the reports have emerged after the Knights were set to offer him a contract extension and keep him at the club for an extra year, but it seems that they have changed their mind.

The club's leading try-scorer twice throughout his career, Tuala has shown his usefulness over the years and will be looking to push for a regular spot for whatever team he ends up at.

However, his departure comes as he failed to solidify a spot in the starting team this season amid the emergence of younger players such as Fletcher Sharpe and the pending arrival of James Schiller from the Canberra Raiders.