Explosive Knights centre Bradman Best is set to miss the start of the NRL season after sustaining a foot injury.

“Best will miss the weekend trial (against the Dragons) due to a fractured foot,” The Knights said in a statement.

“The centre is poised to have surgery this week which will see him miss the early rounds of the season.

“It’s a minor set-back for the teenage workhorse but his impressive work throughout the pre-season has him positioned well ahead of his return to play.”

Best looked to have secured a spot at left centre for Newcastle’s round one lineup after first-team players Jesse Ramien and Shaun Kenny-Dowall departed the club.

Jayden Brailey has also battled a foot injury after sustaining planta fascia but is set to trial this weekend.