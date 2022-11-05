The Newcastle Knights have announced four new faces for their coaching strikeforce ahead of 2023, bolstering their off-field department under Adam O'Brien.

On Friday afternoon the club confirmed that highly-rated Super League coach Brian McDermott will head to the Hunter in a move that will see the former Leeds Rhinos boss take on the duties as O'Brien's senior assistant.

Former Newcastle player Michael Dobson has returned to the club after being appointed as the club's head of pathways, with the 285-gamer set to lead the Knights' junior development avenues.

Prominent high-performance figure Matthew Jay will also join the club following stints with Cronulla and the Wests Tigers - piecing together over a decade of experience in the NRL.

Lastly, Newcastle have appointed former Manly assistant Michael Monaghan as their new NSW Cup and Development coach for 2023, with the ex-Sea Eagle and Raider taking on a full-time role with the Knights.

“We are delighted to be able to secure four such capable people,” Knights football boss Peter Parr said in a club statement.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience and has already established a strong relationship with Adam.

“Matt is highly regarded in the High-performance arena, to have someone with his experience and expertise will be hugely beneficial for the club.

“As a former Knights player Michael understands the importance of the pathways systems and we look forward to his input in these vitally important programs.

“Michael Monaghan is a highly credentialled coach following on from a decorated playing career, adding further expertise and experience to our coaching staff.”

Both McDermott and Jay will join Newcastle following the conclusion of the Rugby League World Cup given their current duties with Fiji and New Zealand respectively.