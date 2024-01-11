The Newcastle Knights have announced their appointment of Ben Jeffries as the club's new NRLW head coach.

According to the Knights, Jeffries will join the club on a three-year contract.

The seasoned mentor previously coached the Women's Indigenous All Stars side, PNG Women's National team, and the NRLW North Queensland Cowboys; gathering vast experience both in Australia and internationally.

The Knights' Director of Football Peter Parr commended Jeffries' coaching experience and expressed confidence in the 43-year-old's ability to lead the Knights.

"Ben is an accomplished coach, with a proven track record in pathways programs," Parr said as part of a club statement on Wednesday.

"This role requires a multi-faceted skill set, as we continue to strive for success on the field, in conjunction with further developing a gold standard pathways program.

"Ben provides us with what we were looking for and we have no doubt the Knights NRLW program will continue to grow under his coaching."

Jeffries will succeed incumbent Knights NRLW mentor Casey Bromilow, who was appointed to the head coach role ahead of the club's 2021 campaign.