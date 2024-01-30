After re-signing Jacob Saifiti and Phoenix Crossland at the end of last year, as well as the contract extension of Bradman Best, the Newcastle Knights have turned their attention to the remainder of their off-contract players.

Headlined by representative outside back Dane Gagai, the Knights have a further 12 players off-contract at the end of the season: David Armstrong, Thomas Cant, Mat Croker, Tyson Gamble, Zach Herring, Brodie Jones, Krystian Mapapalangi, Myles Martin, Ryan Rivett, Enari Tuala, and Toni Tupouniua.

A mainstay of the representative backline for seven years and 22 games, Gagai and club teammate Kalyn Ponga, were dropped for last year's series in favour of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Reece Walsh due to poor form.

However, he has continually shown that he can get back to that representative level and has been a large part of the club's success that saw them reach the finals series in 2023.

The best player out of the off-contract players, speaking to Newcastle Herald, Knights Football Director Peter Parr disclosed that the club has not yet begun discussions with Gagai regarding his future post-2024.

"Like a number of players at the club, we'd probably like to see Dane play a bit of football first," Parr said.

"So that's my expectation at this stage, unless his agent was to approach the club about starting talks earlier.

"I don't see it as being a lot different to Tyson Frizell 12 months ago.

"He was happy to play some footy - see what the form is like, see what the body is like - and see what transpires after that.

"I haven't had that conversation with Dane yet, or his agent, but I'm sure we'll have it at some stage, when the timing is appropriate."

He may be the oldest player in the club's squad at the moment, but Gagai has shown he's still a quality NRL-level performer.

The veteran has made 268 NRL appearances since his debut in 2011 - across stints with the Broncos, Knights and Rabbitohs - and recorded 22 Origin matches for Queensland and seven Tests for Australia.

"His form was really good last year," Parr added.

"He played a lot of games, he was really consistent, and he's been a very good player for a long time.

"With any player, when they're nearer the end of their career than the start, you have to make sure their form and their body are in good order.

"Dane certainly ticks both those boxes, and he also offers vast experience and great leadership skills."