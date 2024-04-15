Wests Tigers prop David Klemmer has avoided a suspension for two separate high tackles during Sunday afternoon's Round 6 loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Both coming late in the game with the Tigers behind on the scoreboard, it came as a surprise to many that the firebrand was allowed to stay on the field after the two high shots.

The first came on Kyle Flanagan with a tick over 20 minutes to go in the contest, with Klemmer appearing to make direct contact above the shoulders of the Dragons' five-eigth.

The second tackle, which also sparked a melee between the two sides, came just six minutes from fulltime against Zac Lomax, and again appeared to be direct contact.

Despite that, Klemmer was allowed to stay on the field by referee Grant Atkins and bunker official Todd Smith - intriguingly, the same duo who sent off Dominic Young for a high shot last week and sin binned Victor Radley for a perceived hip drop tackle. Radley was never charged.

The match review committee have now backed the referees, only handing Klemmer a pair of Grade 1 charges. Given he has no prior offences on his rolling 12-month record, the forward will only face a pair of $1000 fines with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Teammate Justin Matamua was also charged for dangerous contact on Raymond Faitala-Mariner. The Grade 1 charge will see him pay $1000 with an early guilty plea or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The only charge from the second game on Sunday was levelled against Gold Coast Titans' prop Jaimin Jolliffe during the club's last minute golden point loss to the Canberra Raiders.

Jolliffe has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a first half shot on Zac Hosking. Like the other charges, he will play $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

The three players have untill midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine whether they will front the judiciary on Tuesday evening, or accept early guilty pleas.