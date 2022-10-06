AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 02: Thomas Leuluai of the Warriors in action during the round 17 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium on July 2, 2016 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Kiwis have announced a squad to play the Leeds Rhinos in a World Cup warmup at Headingly Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite just being a prelude to the Kiwi's World Cup campaign the match will hold special significance as New Zealand honours and farewells Thomas Leuluai.

Leuluai, a veteran of both the NRL and English Super League as well as an experienced test player for New Zealand, will captain the Kiwis in his final game before retirement.

New Zealand coach, Michael Maguire, has named a strong lineup for the exhibition but has withheld a couple of key names before the beginning of the tournament.

Fullback Joseph Manu will not participate in the fixture as well as 6 other NRL players that played in Sunday's Grand Final, including James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Scott Sorensen, Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 09: Captain Benji Marshall of the Kiwis (C) and his team mates perform the Haka prior to the Rugby League Test match between the New Zealand Kiwis and the Great Britain Rugby League Lions at Orangetheory Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will also not take the field due to suspension, however he will be able to serve one of his three matches in the warm-up affair.

In their place, Raiders back Sebastian Kris and newly-minted Dolphin Jeremy Marshall-King make their debut in the black and white.

The Kiwis play their first fixture in the Rugby League World Cup on October 16th, when they play Lebanon before Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

New Zealand Kiwi 19-man squad to take on the Leeds Rhinos:

  1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
  2.  Jordan Rapana
  3. Peta Hiku
  4. Sebastian Kris
  5. Ronaldo Mulitalo
  6. Kieran Foran
  7. Thomas Leuluai (c)
  8. Jesse Bromwich
  9. Brandon Smith
  10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
  11. Kenneath Bromwich
  12. Briton Nikora
  13. Isaac Liu
  14. Jahrome Hughes
  15. Joseph Tapine
  16. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
  17. Jeremy Marshall-King
  18. Dean Whare
  19. Willie Isa