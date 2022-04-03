Despite a drastically inauspicious start to his fourth season at the helm of the Wests Tigers, embattled head coach Michael Maguire has received welcome backing from the New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) ahead of the World Cup in October.

Maguire has led the Kiwis in an official capacity since 2018, collecting a five-win, four-loss record across his nine contests calling the shots.

Although the New Zealanders will enter the tournament with high hopes given their current status as the No.1 ranked side in the world, the Australian steward is not facing any fire from across the ditch irrespective of his NRL form.

With Wests currently sitting at 0-4 following consecutive losses to the Storm, Knights, Warriors and Titans, NZRL chief executive Greg Peters claimed the 48-year-old was the man for the job.

“'Madge' has done a wonderful job with the Kiwis,” Peters told The Daily Telegraph.

“He’s absolutely locked and loaded with us for the World Cup. I can guarantee it."

Irrespective of the fact that Maguire and the Tigers haven't tasted success since August 14 of last year - a 24-16 victory over fellow battlers North Queensland - Peters stress that what went down at Concord was irrelevant to what would play out on the international stage.

“It’s a different proposition coaching 26 weeks of the year in the NRL to a Test campaign,” he added.

“The value he brings to New Zealand rugby league is immense. I’m concerned about the pressure he’s under but he can handle it.”

With more than six months left to unfold until the Kiwis kick off their World Cup campaign in earnest, there remains more than enough time for Peters' views to begin mirroring those found within the Australian media landscape.

However, as it stands, Maguire will lead the black and white chevroned side into respective group-stage battles against Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland.

The Kiwis' opening date with the Cedars at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington is currently scheduled for a 7:30pm (BST) kick-off on Sunday, October 16.