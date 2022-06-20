The Wests Tigers are reportedly set for a major shake up ahead of their Round 16 clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

The club have struggled enormously this season, and put in a dour performance on Sunday in falling to the Canterbury Bulldogs, who, like the joint venture, are currently waiting to appoint a new fulltime coach.

Mick Potter got the better of Brett Kimmorley, with the latter now tipped to make an enormous change to his side for next week's clash following the representative round.

Adam Doueihi's return was always going to be a head-scratcher for the Tigers, with the star's best position the number six.

It's where he spent most of last season on his way to being one of the Tigers' best players, and according to Fox Sports, he is now set to replace Luke Brooks.

Brooks' form has been poor this season, and while a switch to the number six following the return of Jackson Hastings from suspension saw a brief flurry of form, it has since subsided.

Doueihi only played 19 minutes off the bench in his return, and could also play in the centres, but it's understood the game against the Warriors next week will see Brooks dropped for the first time in his career to allow Doueihi - who is returning from an ACL injury he sustained at the back end of last year - to partner Hastings.

Kimmorley has openly expressed his desire to take over as the new permanent coach of the Tigers, despite the club's pursuit of Cameron Ciraldo, and big calls like this could help his cause, with the Tigers' board desperately in need of a coach who understands the club's predicament.

Brooks has played 185 games since his debut back in 2013, but has never played a single finals game, and was rumoured to have asked for a release during the off-season, despite the fact his deal doesn't expire until the end of next year.