Latrell Mitchell has been told in a “teary” conversation with club officials that his long-term rugby career will not include the Sydney Roosters.

The Sydney Roosters famously pulled out their $800,000 contract offer in recent weeks and they have now told the 22-year-old that they are not willing to squeeze him into their tight salary cap.

According to foxsports.com Mitchell ‘wept’ in the emotional meeting where the power brokers of the club confirmed their decision to not commit long-term to the champion centre.

In an interview with NRL.com, Mitchell was candid about a conversation with premiership coach Trent Robinson.

“I said to Trent, ‘Look, I want to go and explore my options, is that alright?’ and he’s like ‘Mate, you’re entitled to it’,” Mitchell said.

“That’s where it ended, pretty much, and that’s all I took out of it. “I said, ‘Righto, well, then I’m going to go see. Then I went to pub that day, having a beer here and there, and then see the Roosters pull out of Latrell Mitchell’s deal.

“And I was like, ‘That’s a kick in the teeth’,” Mitchell said.

However, Mitchell has stayed bullish about maximizing his contracts whilst in the league, “I’ve done it all my life; no one is standing in my way for what I want,” he said.

“I’m going to get mine and do what I gotta do for my family and, if that’s at the Roosters, then I’ll stay and cherish the jumper like I always have and I always will.

“I just want to see what else is out there. I’m entitled to.

“I don’t need to make a decision. I just want to talk to these fellas and see what they’re offering and see what is out there — that’s all I wanted to do.”

Mitchell also met with key figure at the club, Nick Politis for a coffee after the Roosters pulled out their triple-figure offer.

He still has one season left under contract at the Roosters, although there has been speculation the club will be happy to release him early or even force him to play NSW Cup.

West Tigers captain Moses Mbye last week supported the past reported $1million bid from his side to lure the two-time premiership player.

“I know he’s only young but in saying that he brings a hell of a lot of experience too. He’s won two premierships and played a handful of games for his country and his state, and also his Indigenous heritage,” Mbye said.

“He’s got a lot of experience in big games and a lot of experience in a strong cultured team and club.”