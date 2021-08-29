Alofiana Khan-Pereira has signed a multi-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans in a reward for effort this season.

Khan-Pereira is known as the fastest Titan ever after he was clocked at a blistering 36.5km/h last season. The news caps off a terrific period for the 19-year-old who welcomed a beautiful baby boy two-weeks ago.

Speaking to the Gold Coast Bulletin, Khan-Pereira said that it was a tremendous honour to earn a contract with the Titans, but nothing compared to welcoming his new son.

“It was indescribable,” the teenager said on becoming a dad.

“Seeing him now, seeing him in person, it’s one of the best feelings. Having a baby is a different kind of love. I’d do anything for him.

“If anything it gives me a boost, makes me want to run even faster.”

Khan-Pereira has been a product of the Titans youth system for some time now and is desperate to bring success to the Gold Coast.

He said he feels a gratitude to the club who signed him as a boy and helped turn him into the man and father he is today.

He sees no better way to repay the club then bringing home their first premiership.

“I’ve been with the Titans junior programs since I was 16,” he said.

“They were the first club to sign me up so I’d love to help them get that first premiership.

“Me and my dad has a sit-down a while ago, like ‘imagine being in the team that finally wins that first premiership.’

“I’m always thinking about that perspective. It would be amazing.”

The Titans have been on a mini recruiting spree also welcoming Burleigh Bears prospect Shallin Fuller.

Fuller is an exciting playmaker who has impressed for the Titans feeder club.