Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty is reportedly set to test the open market from November 1.

Fogarty relocated to the Raiders from the Gold Coast Titans ahead of the 2022 season on a three-year deal, with Justin Holbrook at the time giving him his release so that young talent and a reformed spine could leave the Robina-based club into the future.

Meanwhile, the Raiders were desperate for a seven and landed Fogarty, who then proceeded to miss the first half of 2022 with injury.

Since returning, he has been strong for the Raiders. The club has won 23 of the 37 games he has taken part in for the club, with Fogarty regularly leading the kicking game and helping Jack Wighton return to his best form in the number six jumper.

That followed a 2021 season where he guided the Titans to the finals.

But that form and a winning rate well above the average for the games he has played despite the Raiders teetering on the brink of not making the finals this year could see the halfback demand a significant upgrade on his next contract, which is due to start in 2025 but can be negotiated freely with rival clubs from November 1 this year.

According to News Corp, that is exactly what Fogarty will do, with outside offers to be entertained by the 29-year-old who now has 78 first-grade games under his belt following a late promotion to first grade by usual standards.

It's understood the Raiders already have a one-year extension for the 2025 campaign on the table, but Fogarty has already had expressions of interest.

“I've had some expressions of interest in Jamal,” his manager Tas Bartlett told the publication.

“Jamal is a free agent from November 1 and we'll be testing his value on the open market."

It's believed that Fogarty testing the open market doesn't mean he will automatically call time on his stint in the nation's capital, with any offer from the Raiders to be considered.

The Raiders will likely be desperate to keep Fogarty, and his testing the market could see an increase in both value and length on the deal that the Raiders offer prior to November 1.

The halfback will look to pick up extra responsibility next year with his halves partner Wighton headed to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and the Green Machine will be less than keen on losing both of their combination in successive years.