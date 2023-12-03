A key meeting early into the new year could decide the playing future of Canberra forward Corey Harawira-Naera.

The Raiders second-rower was taken off the field in a Round 13 encounter with South Sydney this year after suffering a seizure during the match, with the cause of the medical episode not known.

The 28-year-old has not played since, with Harawira-Naera and the Raiders working through a number of tests and meetings to determine the forward's health and potential return to play.

Canberra had expressed some level of confidence in Harawira-Naera pulling the boots back on in 2024, however the club recently moved to lodge for salary cap relief given the uncertainty of the New Zealand international's future.

Harawira-Naera is contracted until the end of the 2025 season on a deal worth approximately $1.2 million.

According to News Corp, Harawira-Naera is likely to learn his playing fate in January as a decisive meeting to determine his health and future looms.

The Raiders have already begun planning for the outcome that sees the Auckland-born back-rower ineligible to add to his 123 NRL career matches.

It is understood that Harawira-Naera will be offered a role with the Raiders in an off-field capacity if he isn't allowed to return next season.

Harawira-Naera played nine games under Ricky Stuart this year, starting at lock and the second-row in six matches.

He started his career with Penrith in 2017 and played 46 games for the Panthers before moving to Canterbury, where he made 21 appearances for the Bulldogs in just one season with the club.

Harawira-Naera made the move to the nation's capital ahead of the 2020 season and has since played 56 games for the Raiders, winning 55 per cent of his games in green while recording nine tries and over 1,200 tackles.