Newcastle Knights lock forward Adam Elliott has avoided a suspension from the NRL's match review committee for a high tackle.

The forward was placed on report in the dying stages of Sunday's elimination final against the Canberra Raiders for a tackle which drew blood from the nose of opposition prop Joseph Tapine.

Tapine, who stayed down after the tackle, was forced to head off for a head injury assessment.

With scores tied, the Raiders couldn't make the most of the penalty, heading down onto the attack before a charged downfield goal attempt from Jamal Fogarty ended regulation time.

The Knights would go on to win the game in extra time on the back of a penalty goal.

Adam O'Brien's side will now progress to next weekend's semi-final against the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland, and the club will have key forward Elliott on deck after he was hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge.

The charge, even with it being his third or subsequent offence on the NRL's rolling 12-month judiciary record, means he will pay a fine of $3000 with an early guilty plea to the charge and be free to make the trip across the Tasman with his teammates.

Should Elliott challenge at the judiciary, he would risk a two-match suspension, and given it was clear he made direct contact with the head of Tapine, it's unlikely he will challenge.

A decision on whether he will take the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary will be made by midday (AEST) on Tuesday, with any subsequent hearing to be held on Tuesday evening.

The judiciary already have one hearing marked down for Tuesday after Jack Wighton was referred directly to the judiciary for allegedly biting the arm of Tyson Gamble during the game.