The Broncos have suffered six straight losses and are tipped to swing the axe at Tuesday’s team selection.

Fox Sports are reporting that under pressure coach Anthony Seibold is set to drop a number of senior players in order to revitalise the squad.

The Broncos take on fellow strugglers the Bulldogs this week with both sides desperate for a win.

Broncos CEO Paul White assured media that Seibold’s job was safe on Sunday, White said that they were backing his strategy.

Gorden Tallis called for White to resign, while Michael Ennis said Seibold must hold on an honesty session with his players.

“If he is so confident and certain in his preparation then he needs to challenge the players and they need to be grown-ups about it and look each other in the eye,” Ennis said on the Big League Wrap.

Tom Dearden is tipped to come in for Anthony Milford or Brodie Croft in the halves according to Seven News.

Dearden has been knocking at the door for some time but has only been used as a bench utility.

Darius Boyd is also expected to be dropped for the returning Kotoni Staggs. Boyd’s form has seemingly fallen off a cliff this season, with the former Queensland representative playing like a shell of his best.

Boyd has been moved from fullback to five-eighth and then to centre under Seibold’s tenure.

His performances in that position have been poor, too, with Boyd making just five runs on Saturday.