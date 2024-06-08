Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has lashed out at the NRL, demanding better protection for players including his star fullback Reece Walsh, who will miss at least two games after being knocked out during State of Origin Game One.

Walters also criticised the leniency of Joseph Sua'ali'i's four-week suspension for a high tackle on Walsh in Origin I.

Walsh is set to miss Saturday night's game against the Sharks at Suncorp Stadium due to the NRL's 11-day stand-down rule and will also be unavailable for Brisbane's round 15 clash against South Sydney.

Walsh had previously been sidelined for two games earlier this season following a high-speed collision with Penrith's Taylan May which resulted in a facial fracture but no suspension for May.

"Crossing the line is a big one for me," Walters said, referring to the Walsh-Sua'ali'i incident.

"That's the second time that has happened and four weeks (suspension for Sua'ali'i) for me is not enough."

"Four weeks for ironing a bloke out the way he did, that's not enough for me."

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys has been vocal about cracking down on high shots, but Walters insists the NRL must take stronger measures.

"The NRL have got to protect him (Walsh), that's who has to protect him and be harder on the suspensions," Walters continued.

Despite the incident, Walters was optimistic about Walsh's return for Origin Game Two.

"It's not right for me to try and feel what their plan was, but I saw what their actions were and that was the first block play of the game," Walters replied when asked if NSW coach Michael Maguire had a deliberate plan to target Walsh.

Tristan Sailor has been recovering swiftly from ankle surgery and is set to replace Walsh at fullback.

"Tristan has been magnificent with his attention to detail around his recovery and rehab," Walters praised.

"He has been in here seven days a week for the last three weeks getting it right."

The Broncos are 7-5 at the halfway point of the season.

