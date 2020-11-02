Former Queensland coach Kevin Walters has handed NSW a tongue-in-cheek dig following the Blues’ selection of Roosters star Luke Keary.

Keary, an Ipswich-born product, is set to make his Origin debut on Wednesday, six years on after making a formal bid to play for the Maroons in 2014.

The five-eighth’s selection added to the history of questionable Origin selections, with non greater than Greg Inglis’ commitment to Queensland, who Walters’ wen ton to coach.

But Walters was keen to hit the Blues and Keary with some banter just days out from game one.

“He’s playing for NSW? Honestly… honestly,” Walters joked on Big Sports Breakfast.

In what was a dig towards NSW fans and shown hosts Laurie Daley and Michael Clarke, Walters quickly said “anyway, we’ll move on” before shouting out “Queenslander”.

It seems Walters has looked to add a bit of tension to start the opening week of Origin.