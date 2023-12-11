Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters has addressed the contract situation of the club's Grand Final halves pairing of Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds.

The pairing are off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and have been free to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, as they are officially free agents.

Set to earn a multimillion-dollar upgraded deal, Kevin Walters revealed that the club are hoping to seal the deal with Ezra Mam by Christmas time, per The Courier Mail.

The Dally M five-eighth of the year is coming off his best season in the NRL and has proven himself as a marquee player and top star of the competition.

While the Broncos look to lock up Mam as soon as possible, there has been no rush to complete the extension of captain Adam Reynolds.

However, per the publication, he will ink a one-year extension to finish his career at the Broncos.

“I believe so, he is a big part of our future and we'd love him to stay,” Walters said via The Courier Mail when asked if a deal for Mam was close.

“I'm sure there'll be a lot of clubs (targeting him). We're in the process of negotiating with him and his manager and we believe it's going to work out okay.

“He has had a good rest and is back training. He's looking forward to another strong season for us.

“He's a little bit heavier which is good. He's put on a bit of bulk and carrying it well.

“He showed his skills in the last month of football for someone so young. The future is really bright for Ezra and the Broncos.”

The news comes after The Courier Mail revealed that the Broncos' rivals, The Dolphins, have officially entered the race for the star playmaker.

This comes after the club made a huge play for Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster - offering him around $1.5 million a season - but was unsuccessful. The club also poached Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth from Red Hill.

“He was the best player on the ground in the grand final,” Bennett said via The Courier Mail.

“If he comes onto the market, we would certainly be interested.

“We have four halves who can play there, but Ezra is a quality player. There is a lot of upside in him.

“For a guy like Ezra, there's probably eight other clubs too who are keen, so it does become challenging to get a guy like that. But if he is available, we'll be in the mix.

“We've signed three or four guys from the Broncos. I'm not looking at what club a guy is at, I'm just looking at whether a player has the qualities we need and Ezra can certainly add something to us.”

After a strong start to their maiden NRL season, The Dolphins faded by the end of the season due to injuries, suspensions, inconsistencies and their younger players being tested with more game time than they have ever experienced.

The Dolphins will enter 2024 with Sean O'Sullivan and Isaiya Katoa as their primary halves but also have Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima on their roster.

With 12 players off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, it is understood that the club will be freeing up approximately $3 million in salary cap space.