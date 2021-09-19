It has been revealed that the Penrith Panthers are under investigation for having play halted during Saturday night's semi-final victory over the Parramatta Eels.

With the Panthers leading by two points and just minutes on the clock, hooker Mitch Kenny went down with an apparent ankle injury, being twisted awkwardly as he attempted to make a tackle on Parramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

While the NRL rules state a trainer must make an initial assessment on the player before play is stopped, that didn't occur on Saturday.

Instead, it's been reported by The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas that trainer Pete Green called for play to be stopped from the sideline, telling the touch judge nearest to his position, with the game paused due to serious injury.

The incident was a topic of hot debate in the immediate aftermath of the contest, with the stoppage stunting Parramatta's momentum as they attempted to find a last-ditch way to keep their season alive.

It has been confirmed the NRL are investigating whether Penrith deliberately breached the NRL rules, and while the free interchange which was used has been cleared, the on-field stoppage of play hasn't.

The incident is sure to be a hot topic of debate in Graham Annesley's footy briefing on Monday afternoon, where the head of football will clarify contentious on-field decisions from over the weekend.

It's understood the trainer in question was previously handed a please explain for having time called off following an incident which involved second-rower Viliame Kikau back in Round 14.

If the NRL aren't satisfied Penrith didn't breach the rules, then he could be suspended for the preliminary final this coming Saturday.

Penrith went on to win the game, however, Eels' coach Brad Arthur was displeased to say the least by the way much of the game was handled.

The Panthers 8-6 win will set them up for a shot at a second straight grand final, however, they will have to move past minor premiers the Melbourne Storm at 4pm on Saturday, with the game to be held at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

No team being forced to play in Week 2 of the finals has made the grand final since the North Queensland Cowboys did in 2017, with history stacked against the men from the foot of the mountains.

The other preliminary final will see the South Sydney Rabbitohs play the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday evening, with the grand final to be held the following Sunday, October 3, also in Brisbane.