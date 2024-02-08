Penrith Panthers dummy half Mitch Kenny has officially been slapped with a breach notice by the NRL for an off-field incident which occurred in December.

The 83-game hooker, who has taken over from Apisai Koroisau at the foot of the mountains as the number one dummy half from the start of 2023 and is rated by many as a future club captain, was embroiled in a scandal when a photo was posted to his Instagram story on December 26, accompanied by the caption "couple of Boxing Day lines have got me in trouble."

The hooker quickly removed the image from his story and posted a clarification, captioned "Happy New Year guys. Enjoy and ignore trolls who grabbed my phone. Happy New Year."

Under the NRL and Rugby League Players Association's re-worked collective bargaining agreement that came into force during the 2023 season, the terms of any sanction can't be revealed until five days after the player has received the breach notice.

However, the NRL confirmed they have hit the hooker with the notice today, claiming he "brought the game and club into disrepute."

“The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued Penrith Panthers player Mitch Kenny with a Breach Notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an NRL Integrity Unit investigation into a social media post in December 2023,” the NRL's statement read.

“It is alleged Kenny engaged in conduct which has brought the game and his Club into disrepute.

“Kenny has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice.”

The Panthers acknowledged the notice had been received, but offered no further comment.

"Penrith Panthers player Mitch Kenny has today been issued a breach notice by the NRL," the Panthers wrote.

"Kenny has five business days to respond to the NRL breach notice.

"Panthers will be making no further comment on the matter at this time."