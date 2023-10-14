Kennedy Cherrington has revealed that she feared that a four-game suspension during the NRLW season could have ended her opportunity to receive a Test spot for the Jillaroos.

The Parramatta Eels NRLW star was banned four games earlier this season after she was charged by the match review committee and NRLW judiciary for a dangerous throw - a tackle that some viewers were unable to view again.

Handed the longest ban in NRLW history, it saw her ruled out for the majority of the NRLW season. This caused the Eels to fall to the bottom of the ladder without their superstar lock in the team.

"Footy is our identity so when it's taken away from you, it's like, 'oh like what do I do now'?" Cherrington said via AAP.

"I kind of felt a bit helpless with training in that four-week period. I'm not afraid to say I was dealing pretty badly with mental health.

"I'm one of the ambassadors and facilitators for Greg Inglis' Goanna Academy with the work he does there, so I'm not afraid to speak up and say I was going through a tough time.

"But I had a really good support system and got through."

She admitted that she knew straight away that the tackle on Newcastle Knights NRLW forward Laishon Albert-Jones had gone wrong, immediately apologising on the spot.

However, due to facing several weeks on the sidelines with the ban, the Perth native was able to represent the Prime Minister's XIII last month against Papua New Guinea alongside her sister and club teammate Rueben Cherrington.

"I was up in the air whether I would get selected for any of the (Tests)," she added.

"Being a current Jillaroo, I wasn't sure, because I needed to be playing games.

"I burst into tears when I found out Reuben was playing. I was a mess when I found out she was playing, I was so happy."

A large chunk of the Jillaroos' 2022 Rugby League World Cup have been named as part of the squad for the upcoming Tests in Townsville and Melbourne, while nine of the ten NRLW clubs are represented in the squad.

Out of the World Cup squad, Sam Bremner, Shenae Ciesiolka, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden and Holli Wheeler have missed out.

Star fullback Tamika Upton has been included and is likely to debut for the Jillaroos, while Emma Manzelmann and Jess Elliston are the other new faces.

Full squad

Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans)

Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels)

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters)

Jess Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters)

Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys)

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

Evania Pelite (Gold Coast Titans)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Emma Tonegato (Cronulla Sharks)

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs New Zealand at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 6pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 6pm