Richie Kennar is the only player facing a suspension from Saturday's triple header in Round 24, with four other players facing fines.

Kennar, who was sin-binned for a high shot on youngster Luke Laulilii in the South Sydney Rabbitohs' disappointing loss to the Wests Tigers, has now been slapped with a Grade 2 careless high tackle charge.

As it's the third and subsequent offence on his rolling record, he will face a three-match ban with an early guilty plea, or four matches if he heads to the NRL judiciary and loses.

At any rate, anything other than a not-guilty verdict or downgrade to Grade 1 means his season is over with the Rabbitohs out of finals contention in both the NRL and NSW Cup, and there are only three weeks of the regular season remaining.

It creates yet another headache for the Rabbitohs, who are battling something of an unprecedented casualty ward.

Elsewhere in the same game, lock forward and club captain Cameron Murray has escaped with a fine for dangerous contact on Aidan Sezer, being slapped with a Grade 1 charge for the 48th-minute offence.

It's a first offence on the Origin player's record, so he will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

In the earliest game of the day, Felise Kaufusi was the only player charged, copping a $1000 fine for an early guilty plea, or a $1500 fine if he fights and loses for a dangerous contact charge against Canterbury Bulldogs forward Josh Curran.

Two Canberra Raiders players are also facing fines out of their heavy loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

QLD Country Bank NQL 42 FT 4 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Josh Papalii was slapped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for an offence against North Queensland centre Valentine Holmes in the 22nd minute, and Emre Guler was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous throw for a 78th-minute tackle on Jordan McLean.

Papalii, given it's a second offence on his record, will pay $1800 with an early guilty plea or $2500 if he fights and loses, while Guler will pay either $1000 or $1500.

All players charged have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.