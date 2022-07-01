The Penrith Panthers are set to implement a clause in assistant Cameron Ciraldo's reported one-year extension to remain by Ivan Cleary's side until the end of next year.

An impressive tenure at the foot of the mountains as Cleary's top assistant has seen Ciraldo emerge as an in-demand option for multiple clubs currently without a senior coach of their own.

The Tigers and Bulldogs have looked toward the 37-year-old as arguably the best name to replace either Michael Maguire or Trent Barrett respectively, however a new deal at Penrith will shun the current advances of both NSW clubs.

That's not to say Ciraldo couldn't end up as a senior coach for either club, with The Daily Telegraph reporting a clause in his next deal is set to allow Ciraldo to take on a senior role elsewhere before the beginning of next year.

It is understood that Ciraldo will be able to take up a rival's offer until the beginning of the Panthers' pre-season, seemingly aligning with that of a player's contract between November this year and the following October.

Should Ciraldo agree to terms with a rival club after the start date, he will still be required to work with Cleary and the Panthers until the cessation of their season.

That leaves Ciraldo with four months to potentially jump ship and take on a senior coaching role at Belmore or Concord should a vacancy still be open, with the former a chance to extend the tenure of interim coach Mick Potter and remain in the race for Ciraldo's services.

Potter's rein could run until the end of next season if Ciraldo's tune hasn't changed come the commencement of 2023, with the Cleary's right-hand man locked in from the first day of their season to the last.

The Panthers expect clubs to continue calling for Ciraldo both this year and next if a decision isn't made, with history suggesting more coaching positions will open by the end of next year.

Penrith are yet to confirm the 12-month extension for Ciraldo, who has been at the club since 2017.