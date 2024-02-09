Sydney Roosters veteran five-eighth Luke Keary is reportedly set to sign a one-year contract extension that will see him extend his tenure at the club until at least the end of 2025.

The veteran has struggled with injury - particularly around concussion - in recent seasons, but has still had some excellent performances in between for Trent Robinson's side.

That was particularly the case at the back-end of the 2023 campaign where he reformed his partnership with Sam Walker to guide the Roosters out of trouble and into the finals before they were knocked over by the Melbourne Storm away from home at the semi-final hurdle.

His on-field form has been to the point the Roosters are now set to hand him an extra year on the park at Bondi, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the 2024 campaign.

That's according to News Corp, who are reporting the 32-year-old is one of the veterans the Roosters have already made up their mind on.

Joining Keary off-contract at the end of the 2024 campaign are Daniel Tupou and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who both could well elect to hang up the boots. Angus Crichton is also off-contract and has been heavily linked with an exit from Bondi in recent times.

Keary, who has played 205 games, will start the 2024 campaign in the number six jersey once again for the Roosters with Sam Walker alongside him.

Form will be crucial to maintain for Keary though, and despite the report suggesting a contract is due to be signed prior to the start of the new season, there is still a real chance that Sandon Smith could find himself fighting Keary for the number six if form drops or the Roosters struggle to put wins on the board.