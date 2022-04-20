Sydney Roosters superstar halfback Luke Keary has only six NRL games under his legs since he tore his ACL back in March of 2021.

However, even with this lack of playing time under his belt, Keary has been called upon by the Irish international side to represent them in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

According to the Australian Associated Press, the side reached out to Keary, who's eligible for selection due to his paternal grandparents, and gauged his interest in representing the country prior to this season beginning.

Keary was unable to participate in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup due to injury and is hoping things can be different this time around.

"When I got to the Roosters in 2017, I said yes, I was going to play for them," Keary said.

"But I got to the end of the year and had a few niggles and things like that so I didn't end up playing for them.

"They asked in the off-season (just gone) but I honestly haven't thought about it, I'm six games back from a knee injury.

"If I can get through the season first I'll start to worry about all that."

If Keary decides to join the Irish international team in England in October of this year, he will do so alongside fellow top-graders Morgan Harper (Manly) and Harry Rushton (Canberra) in a group with New Zealand, Lebanon and Jamaica.