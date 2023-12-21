Australia's Men's and Women's sides have both retained the No.1 spot in their respective IRL World Rankings ahead of 2024.

The Kangaroos remain one place ahead of New Zealand despite the Kiwis' recent heavy win over Australia, who claimed victories at the Pacific Cup against the No.2 ranked nation and Toa Samoa, who currently sit in fifth.

England have moved into the top three, moving ahead of Toa Samoa thanks to a 3-0 series win over Tonga.

Papua New Guinea, Fiji, France, Lebanon and Cook Islands round out the top 10, while the Netherlands are big risers in the latest rankings, coming in at 12th overall after previously sitting in 18th.

Taking in the past four years of competition, the Kangaros remain at the summit a year on from their World Cup victory, while the Jillaroos are also sitting in the No.1 slot.

Much like the Men's rankings, New Zealand and England round out the podium behind Australia, while Papua New Guinea have risen into fourth to land ahead of France.

Tonga (13th), the USA (16th) and the Netheralnds (18th) have also been among the big risers in the Women's game.

Men's IRL World Rankings, December 2023:

Women's IRL World Rankings, December 2023: