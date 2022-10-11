Mal Meninga has confirmed his team to play Fiji in the opening clash of the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with all of Penrith's grand final stars to be rested.

Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Liam Martin, alongside Parramatta's Reagan Campbell-Gillard, will all miss the opener as they recover from the NRL season decider less than a fortnight ago in Sydney.

It means the quartert, who are all likely to feature when Australia play their second game against Scotland, flew into England well after the rest of their teammates.

Of the remaining 20 players in the squad, Matt Burton (18th man), Campbell Graham (19th man) and Lindsay Collins (suspended) are the players not named for the game.

The named team will see James Tedesco take the fullback jersey, joined in the spine by Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt, who will start at hooker. That means Harry Grant has been named on the bench.

Josh Addo-Carr and Murray Taulagi, who could be fighting for a single spot in the final games on the wing, will both play the opener, with Valentine Holmes to play in the centres alongside Latrell Mitchell.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Jake Trbojevic and Cameron Murray will start in the middle third, backed up by Reuben Cotter and Patrick Carrigan, while a second utility is also on the bench in the shape of Jack Wighton.

Angus Crichton and Jeremiah Nanai, who will form the second row, will both likely be required to play close to 80 minutes in the game given the make up of the side.

Australia will play Fiji on Sunday morning (AEDT), with kick-off set for 5am at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Australia will then move to Coventry to play Scotland and St Helens to take on Italy over their final two group games.

Kangaroos team to play Fiji

1. James Tedesco (c)

9. Josh Addo-Carr

8. Latrell Mitchell

4. Valentine Holmes

23. Murray Taulagi*

7. Cameron Munster

2. Daly Cherry-Evans

18. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui*

3. Ben Hunt

5. Jake Trbojevic

17. Angus Crichton*

22. Jeremiah Nanai*

11. Cameron Murray

Interchange:

20. Harry Grant*

16. Reuben Cotter*

13. Pat Carrigan*

10. Jack Wighton