The vast majority of a player's inspiration for running out for the Kangaroos is simply reaching the pinnacle of rugby league, but Lindsay Collins will have a lot more on his mind when he finally dons the green and gold.

The 26-year-old Roosters prop had a badly torn ACL early last season, forcing the front-rower to practically learn how to run all over again, yet Collins will follow in his grandfather's footsteps this weekend, and pull on the Kangaroos jersey.

Collins' grandfather was Lionel Williamson, a winger that featured in the successful 1968 and 1970 World Cups for Australia, scoring a try in both finals, an effort grandson Collins is hoping to emulate.

The Queensland Maroons forward revealed to the AAP that he nearly burst into tears when he saw the Williamson name etched onto the wall of the meeting room at Australia's hotel.

"To see his name up there #429... it's hard to get an Australian jersey, and then you've got two in your family that have got it. That's pretty emotional," Collins told the AAP.

"It's pretty cool to see it when I come in every morning.

"I don't know if he's got my UK number. We'll see after the Scotland game, he'll probably give me a few pointers and tips on what I need to do better.