One day after being axed from the Queensland Maroons team, Kalyn Ponga is set for a positional switch when the Knights come up against the Sea Eagles this weekend.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Ponga is set to move from the halves and back to his old fullback position.

This means after a poor performance against the Sharks last week, Lachie Miller will be dropped from the side into the NSW Cup.

Taking Ponga's place in the five-eighth role is Tyson Gamble. Gamble will return back to the starting side, having played the last three games from the interchange bench.

While there have been concerns regarding Ponga and concussions, Knights general manager Peter Parr stated he will definitely play on the weekend despite being overlooked by Billy Slater and the Queensland selectors.

"I spoke to him this morning, and he's a bit disappointed about Origin," Parr said to The Daily Telegraph.

"But he appreciated the phone call from Billy Slater. He's fine to play this weekend."