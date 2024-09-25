Kalyn Ponga made the surprising decision to withdraw himself from consideration for Kangaroos' selection on Tuesday but could now reportedly be banned from playing in NRL matches next season.

On Tuesday, a statement was released announcing Ponga's decision to withdraw himself from the selection for the upcoming Pacific Championships, delivering a significant blow to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

Ponga explained that his choice was driven by a desire to focus on his club team, the Newcastle Knights. However, this move will likely attract further scrutiny from the NRL board.

However, according to 9News journalist Danny Weidler, there have been recent discussions within the NRL about the possibility of banning Ponga from games next year following his decision to withdraw from Australian selection.

The Knights' star fullback was competing for a spot alongside other talented players like James Tedesco, Dylan Edwards, and Ryan Papenhuyzen. However, his decision has taken Meninga by surprise, especially after being named in a preliminary squad for the Tests against Samoa and New Zealand late last week.

Ponga has shifted his focus entirely to next year with his club team, a decision supported by the Knights after they were informed of his selection in the squad. This ultimately led him to withdraw from the upcoming test footy.

“I want to win a comp, for me anything short of that, isn't success,” Ponga said to The Daily Telepgraph.

“My focus has never shifted from wanting to win a premiership with the Knights, that has been my goal since I joined the club in 2018 and continues to be my focus.

“For now, I don't feel like I have earned that yet, that's why I have made this decision and will work hard every day to chase those goals.”

This isn't the first time Ponga has withdrawn from representative football. He made a similar decision during last year's State of Origin, but that time it was due to serious ongoing concussion concerns.

In this instance, officials are expected to scrutinise Ponga's reasoning more closely, as his contract explicitly states that players must make themselves available for representative football.

Club licensing agreements also require teams to release players for representative selection, though these clauses are typically waived for legitimate reasons, such as injury or retirement after long service for the state or country.

Meninga now faces challenging selection decisions ahead of this year's internationals, with several key players sidelined by injury.

Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster are likely to undergo off-season surgeries, while Valentine Holmes has been ruled out with a broken leg, dealing a significant blow to the Kangaroos' lineup.

Dylan Edwards had an impressive year, making his State of Origin debut for the Blues and maintaining consistent form, while James Tedesco remains a strong contender to retain his No.1 jersey.