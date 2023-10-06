Justin Olam is reportedly gaining great interest from another club after they decided against extending the contract of a former NRL player.

The Melbourne Storm centre found himself down the pecking order at the club at the close of last season and only featured in the Preliminary Final against the Penrith Panthers due to injuries to other squad members.

His poor form saw him make six appearances for the Storm's feeder club, the Sunshine Coast Falcons, in the 2023 Hostplus Cup, with Marion Seve and Young Tonumaipea being chosen ahead of him.

As reported by League Express, Olam is gaining a ton of interest from Super League club Warrington Wolves after they decided not to extend the current contract of outside back and former NRL player Peter Mata'utia.

However, due to Olam being under contract with the Storm until the end of the 2026 season, the Storm would need to be willing to release him as he can't negotiate with rival clubs until November 1, 2025.

This isn't the first time Olam has been linked with an exit from the Melbourne Storm to join the Warrington Wolves, with News Corp breaking the news in mid-August.

Sam Burgess recently made his first signing as the head coach of the Warrington Wolves, bringing in forward Zane Musgrove.

Musgrove, who has played 78 NRL games across his time at the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs, was a teammate of Burgess at South Sydney and said he was looking forward to working with the new coach.

“I've heard all positive things about the club and I'm really looking forward to getting over to the UK," he said in a club statement.

“I'll be linking up with Sam [Burgess] again and that's going to be exciting as I think he'll get the best out of me.

“I've been watching and following the games and I've been learning more and more about the Wire and the town.

“There's quality players throughout the team and I believe rubbing shoulders with them will bring the best version out of me next year.

“I'm ready for the challenge. I'm only 27 and I reckon my best footy is still in front of me. I'm looking to come over, stamp my authority and be successful for Warrington under Sam.”