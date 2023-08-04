The Sydney Roosters have officially announced the signing of Justin Holbrook to the club's coaching staff from the 2024 season.

Added to the Roosters coaching staff on a three-year contract, Holbrook will work as an assistant coach under Trent Robinson.

Sacked by the Gold Coast Titans, Holbrook has a wealth of experience and knowledge as an assistant and head coach. He is recently coming off a four-year stint with the Titans and a three-year stint with St Helens beforehand from 2017-19.

At the Titans as a coach, he had a 37 per cent winning rate, securing 30 wins and 51 losses. Before then, in his first head coaching role, he won the 2019 Super League Grand Final with St Helens. In his three seasons at St Helens, Holbrook won 70 out of a possible 87 games.

Axed from the coaching role at the Gold Coast Titans and linked to several clubs both in the NRL and abroad - including the Bulldogs, Knights and Wests Tigers - Holbrook spoke about the decision to join the Bondi-based NRL club.

“My decision to go with the Roosters was my personal knowledge of the Club and how professional they are.

“Having very good people that are well-qualified in their roles makes the world of difference to coaches, and knowing Robbo well and how he will challenge me to add value to the Club made this decision make sense to me.

“I must say I was all but gone to England to join the Warrington Wolves who were terrific to deal with, but it just wasn't right for my family, so again when I spoke to Trent and Nick and understood the role I would play, I felt the Roosters were the right choice.

“Now it's all done, I am looking forward to doing what I love, and that's coaching,” said Holbrook.