Axed Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook has reportedly turned down a coaching offer from the Warrington Wolves that will see him remain in the NRL as an assistant coach for the Sydney Roosters.

After reportedly being interviewed earlier this week for the vacant Warrington Wolves coaching position, The Mole from Wide World of Sports confirmed that according to Holbrook's manager, he has been offered the head coaching role at the club. One day on, News Corp reported that he has turned down the lucrative offer.

Journalist Danny Weidler has now reported that Holbrook will join the Sydney Roosters, aligning himself to work under Trent Robinson as an assistant coach.

BREAKING: Roosters have started their coaching restructure …My mail is Justin Holbrook will join Trent Robinson’s coaching team. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) August 4, 2023

Holbrook, who was unceremoniously axed from the Titans earlier this season after nearly four seasons in charge, has been linked to several clubs in the NRL and abroad. These clubs include the Wests Tigers, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves.

Viewed as the perfect successor, the deal with Warrington was for an immediate switch after they sacked head coach Daryl Powell last Monday - the deal would also see him join on for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Due to family reasons, Holbrook will likely remain in the NRL with either the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs or Sydney Roosters. Both clubs have offered him three-year deals to persuade him to join as an assistant coach, with the latter looking like it has secured him.

While only speculation presently, it is understood that Holbrook will officially decide on his future over the next 24 hours to see him contracted until the end of the 2026 season. No stranger to either club, he has previously worked as an assistant or with the lower-grade teams for both clubs.

Holbrook recently revealed to News Corp that he aimed to remain in the NRL.

“I don't know what's next exactly, but I love coaching,” he revealed.