Gold Coast have continued to sure up their rebuild with head coach Justin Holbrook committing to the club for a further four years.

The Titans and Holbrook reached an agreement on terms that will see the 44-year-old remain on the Coast until the end of 2024.

Having led the Titans off the bottom of the table in his first season and with St. Helens 2019 Super League title already on the coach’s CV, Titan’s CEO Steve Mitchell was ecstatic to announce Holbrook’s extension.

“The positive influence and overall development of our squad under Justin’s guidance in his maiden year is very obvious.”

“Justin is highly regarded by our player group and throughout the game.”

“I am sure our Members and fans will be thrilled that he will be heading up our coaching program for the next four years.”

Holbrook, a former goalkicking halfback, echoed Mitchell’s sentiments.

“The next few years is an exciting time for the Club, with everyone all working hard for a successful future”

“I would like to thank all the Titans staff and the club’s owners in the Frizelle and Kelly families, Chair Dennis Watt and the Board of Directors as they have been extremely supportive of myself at a professional level and my family since we arrived.”

“All of us are very excited to be staying with the Titans long term.”

With the Titans on four wins this season (matching their total from last year), their long suffering fan base has more than just one cause for optimism.